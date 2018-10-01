IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported by an Oak Street caller.

9:19 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Crosby Street.

11:06 a.m., police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Eastern Avenue.

1 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Water Street caller.

1:36 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Gray Birch Drive.

3 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Hicks Road caller.

5:19 p.m., police investigated a reported assault on Capitol Street.

5:46 p.m., police investigated a report of criminal trespassing on Cony Street.

5:48 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Western Avenue.

5:49 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Boothby Street.

9:15 p.m., public indecency was reported by a Green Street caller.

10:46 p.m., police investigated a missing persons report on Leighton Road.

On Monday at 1:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported by a Piggery Road caller.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 8:53 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Stonewall Lane caller.

10:28 p.m., a stray dog was reported by a Highland Avenue caller.

On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexandra Drive.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 12:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Main Street caller.

7:09 p.m., police investigated reported juvenile offenses on Main Street.

9:29 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Goah Way.

On Sunday at 5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Road.

8:39 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

IN MOUNT VERNON, on Saturday at 6:39 a.m., police conducted an investigated around $100 bill recovered on Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 9:28 p.m., Adam Flaherty, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, assault, terrorizing, criminal mischief and violating conditions of his release after a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

IN CHELSEA, on Friday at 1:15 p.m., Ryan Cote, 37, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear following an incident on Windsor Road.

SUMMONS

IN SIDNEY, on Saturday at 5:18 p.m., Kimberly Gordon, 51 of Jay, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following an accident on Quaker Road.

