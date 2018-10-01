Abby Washburn scored four goals to lead the Winslow field hockey team to an 8-1 win over Maranacook in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B action in Winslow.

Silver Clukey added two goals for the Black Raiders (9-1), which led 5-1 at halftime, while Abby Wright and Karlie Ramsdell chipped in with tallies and Wright (three), Clukey (two), Savannah Joler and Maddie Beckwith had assists. Leah Pelotte made two saves.

Abby Whitcomb had a goal for the Black Bears (4-6), while Alyssa Pratt made 13 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 8, TELSTAR 0: Adelle Surette scored four goals and Desiree Dumais notched four assists to help lead Oak Hill over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Bethel.

Zoe Buteau, Makiya Culp, Cassidy Spencer and Kaylei Robichaud also scored for the Raiders (8-5). Buteau added two assists and Surette had one as well.

Eleanor Hoff made 26 saves in goal for the Rebels (0-12), while Mackenzie Thibeault and Kiara Levesque each made one splitting time for the Raiders.

BOYS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 7, OAK HILL 2: Matt Albert and Alec Byron had two goals and two assists apiece to lift the Bulldogs to the MVC victory in Wales.

Josh Nadeau (two assists), Ian Stebbins and Logan Dupont added a goal and an assist, while Sam Shaefer made four saves for Hall-Dale (9-0).

Nico Soucy and Troy Lafata had goals for the Raiders (6-3), and Cole Whitten made 18 saves.

MT. ABRAM 5, WINTHROP 2: Tyson Hill scored four goals and Cam Walters added another to pace the Roadrunners (9-0) to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Denny Marble, JB Jordan, Kenyon Pillsbury and Ben Debiase added assists. Jack Deming and Ian Allen combined for six saves.

Rowan Goabe Baine and Noah Grube had the goals for Winthrop (6-3).

