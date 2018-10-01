AUGUSTA — Attorneys presented completely opposite views of what happened in a police-involved shooting at a Belgrade mobile home that left homeowner Roger Bubar dead and his son Scott Allen Bubar wounded.

The scenarios were part of closing arguments Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in the bench trial of Scott Bubar, 41, of Brunswick. Bubar was indicted on charges of aggravated attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Justice Michaela Murphy listens Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh making a closing argument Monday during the trial of Scott Bubar at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. Bubar, 41, of Brunswick, was indicted on charges of aggravated attempted murder of Sgt. Jacob Pierce and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, both of which allegedly occurred May 19, 2017, at a mobile home at 1003 Oakland Road, near the Oakland town line. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh cited the 29 witnesses who testified, saying the state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Scott Bubar is guilty of both crimes stemming from the May 19, 2017 incident. Cavanaugh said Scott Bubar fired the shotgun at Sgt. Jacob Pierce, who was across the street on a neighbor’s property, and then slid the shotgun under Roger Bubar’s body as it lay in the hallway at some point in the 3 1/2 hours before police entered the trailer.

Bubar’s defense attorney, Scott Hess insisted there was no eyewitness, no physical evidence and no forensic evidence tying Scott Bubar to the crimes.

Justice Michaela Murphy closely questioned both attorneys about the sequence of events that night as well as the dimensions of rooms and a hallway inside the trailer, which the judge said she found to be much smaller than they appear on photographs taken at the scene.

Pierce fired a total of 16 shots at the trailer in two bursts, both times in response to a shotgun being fired from the trailer.

Closing arguments ran for 2 1/2 hours, and judge said she hoped to reach a verdict in the next few days after reviewing all the evidence and would notify attorneys when to return to the courtroom.

Murphy left the courtroom carrying a 15-inch thick pile of paper and folders.

This story will be updated.

