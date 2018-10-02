I am deeply troubled by the possibility that a perpetrator of sexual assault may be confirmed to be our next Supreme Court justice. Too many senators are silent or continue to support Brett Kavanaugh. In the meantime, the Senate Judiciary Committee continues to push forward while avoiding an independent investigation.

Sexual assault is violence. Often with violence, there is a need for power and control, and this fuels a person’s choice to attack someone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19.3 percent of women have been raped at least once in their lifetime. Also, 43.9 percent of all women and 23.4 percent of men experience sexual violence other than rape.

I am a registered nurse, and as a part of treating patients, I also screen for sexual assault and other forms of violence. Because of strong societal stigma, victims do not immediately disclose information. So we must recognize how difficult it must be for Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez to come forward, even decades later.

We must consider their reports very seriously and allow their voices to be heard. Moreover, we should cancel the nomination for a man who doesn’t respect women or workers. Sen. Susan Collins should commit to voting no now.

Erin Oberson

Old Town

