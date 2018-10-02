IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:01 a.m., property was recovered on Summer Haven Road.

11:25 a.m., property was recovered on Littlefield Street.

12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:32 p.m., fraud was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Summer Street.

2:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sewall Street.

3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fox Farm Road.

4:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

5:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

6:10 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Court Street.

6:31 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Caldwell Road.

6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

6:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

10:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Road.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

Tuesday at 12:21 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Medical Center Parkway.

12:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.

3:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:34 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cannard Street.

11:11 a.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.

9:32 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the vicinity of Brunswick Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:57 a.m., George F. Browning Jr., 63, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of fugitive from justice, after a disturbance was reported on East Crescent Street.

IN JEFFERSON, Friday at an unidentified time, Sarah Weed, 37, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief, on North Mountain Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:20 p.m., Donald Fournier, 48, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), on Union Street.

IN WHITEFIELD, Monday at an unidentified time, a 28-year-old Windsor man was issued a summons on charges of illegal attachment of registration plates and operating with an expired license, on East River Road.

