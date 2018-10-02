IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:01 a.m., property was recovered on Summer Haven Road.
11:25 a.m., property was recovered on Littlefield Street.
12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:32 p.m., fraud was reported on Glenridge Drive.
1:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Summer Street.
2:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sewall Street.
3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fox Farm Road.
4:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
5:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.
6:10 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Court Street.
6:31 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Caldwell Road.
6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.
6:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
10:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.
10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Road.
11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
Tuesday at 12:21 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Medical Center Parkway.
12:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.
3:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:34 a.m., a well-being check was done on Cannard Street.
11:11 a.m., theft was reported on High Holborn Street.
9:32 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the vicinity of Brunswick Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:57 a.m., George F. Browning Jr., 63, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of fugitive from justice, after a disturbance was reported on East Crescent Street.
IN JEFFERSON, Friday at an unidentified time, Sarah Weed, 37, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief, on North Mountain Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:20 p.m., Donald Fournier, 48, of Washington, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), on Union Street.
IN WHITEFIELD, Monday at an unidentified time, a 28-year-old Windsor man was issued a summons on charges of illegal attachment of registration plates and operating with an expired license, on East River Road.
