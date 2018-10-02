IN BELGRADE, Monday at 9:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Knowles Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
1:50 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 6:29 p.m., a case of criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Vienna and Lucy Knowles roads.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 7:19 p.m., theft was reported on McNally Road.
IN CORINTH, Monday at 7:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.
8:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.
11:08 a.m., a burglary was reported on Marvel Street.
4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Heights.
5:04 p.m., a noise complaint was made on High Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 12:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Purington Road.
4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.
11:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Monday at 11:10 a.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.
IN MOSCOW, Monday at 7:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Donigan Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:54 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Detroit Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sawtelle Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Overlook.
IN RIPLEY, Monday at 3:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Stream Road.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 9:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mills Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.
9:15 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Russell Road.
Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was investigated on Green Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:55 a.m., threatening was reported at the Concourse.
12:22 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Barnet Avenue.
12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
2:35 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza. An arrest was made.
2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Butler Court.
3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.
6:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Grove Street.
9:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.
11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 12:35 p.m., a case involving burglary was investigated on Village View Street.
3:42 p.m., a case of criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:20 p.m., Dylan P. Granquist, 28, of Temple, was arrested on a warrant.
3:50 p.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:03 p.m., Jay Stephen Mercier, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
3:42 p.m., Charles Lee Gannon, 26, of Rumford, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:09 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 25, a transient, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
