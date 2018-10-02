IN BELGRADE, Monday at 9:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Knowles Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 8:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

1:50 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 6:29 p.m., a case of criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Vienna and Lucy Knowles roads.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 7:19 p.m., theft was reported on McNally Road.

IN CORINTH, Monday at 7:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

8:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.

11:08 a.m., a burglary was reported on Marvel Street.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Heights.

5:04 p.m., a noise complaint was made on High Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 12:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Purington Road.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.

11:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Monday at 11:10 a.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MOSCOW, Monday at 7:12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Donigan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:54 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Detroit Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Overlook.

IN RIPLEY, Monday at 3:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Stream Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 9:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mills Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.

9:15 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Russell Road.

Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was investigated on Green Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:55 a.m., threatening was reported at the Concourse.

12:22 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Barnet Avenue.

12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

2:35 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza. An arrest was made.

2:44 p.m., theft was reported on Butler Court.

3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.

6:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Grove Street.

9:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 12:35 p.m., a case involving burglary was investigated on Village View Street.

3:42 p.m., a case of criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:20 p.m., Dylan P. Granquist, 28, of Temple, was arrested on a warrant.

3:50 p.m., Derek Scott Campbell, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:03 p.m., Jay Stephen Mercier, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

3:42 p.m., Charles Lee Gannon, 26, of Rumford, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:09 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 25, a transient, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

