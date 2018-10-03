SKOWHEGAN — The Children’s Center has moved to its new location at 188 Madison Ave., Suite 1A.

Organizers have completed renovations to the interior and exterior of the building to meet the specific needs or the organization which includes creating classroom and meeting spaces, and inside and outside playground area in the rear of the building.

The organization already has six children receiving center-based services as part of its autism and behavior support programs as well as more than 20 children in the targeted case management program.

The center will be partnering with the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the new space. The open house will consist of catering by the Heritage House and a short ribbon cutting ceremony presented by the Chamber.

The center also has a new fundraiser, Bigelow Brewing for the Children’s Center set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the brewing company at 473 Bigelow Hill Road in Skowhegan.

For more information, call Katelyn Pushard, director of development and quality improvement, at 626-3497, ext. 125.

