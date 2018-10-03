WATERVILLE — Inland Hospital’s annual Fall Pops Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Waterville Opera House, 93 Main St.

The concert will feature guest conductor Eric Thomas from Colby College, The Colby Symphony Orchestra, mezzo-soprano Kate Aldrich, tenor David Myers Jr., and pianist Steven Pane. Other performers scheduled to perform include Eric Christopher Perry and the Colby College Chorale, the Colby-Kennebec Choral Society, and teachers and students from Lawrence, Messalonskee, Skowhegan, Waterville and Winslow schools.

Internationally acclaimed Aldrich, born in Damariscotta, has performed with leading operas across the world. She has been hailed for her exceptional performances in the title roles in Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s Aida, and as Adalgisa in Norma, Charlotte in Werther, and Octavian in Der Rosenkavalier, among others.

Concert-goers will experience several favorite American and international classics, including a John Williams suite featuring music from Spielberg and Lucas films; Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony; and Morton Gould’s American Salute. In addition, the sounds of “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Riverdance,” jazz standards popularized by Sinatra and Fitzgerald, and several contemporary favorites will fill the Waterville Opera House.

Proceeds will fund technology upgrades at Inland RehabWorks to help patients of all ages recover from a wide range of injuries, including sports injuries and live with less pain.

Tickets cost $25 for the concert or $50 for the concert and a pre-event reception at 5″30 p.m. at Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main St.

For tickets, or more information, visit OperaHouse.org or call 873-7000.

