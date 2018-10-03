The maps below show contributions by town from donors to the four candidates for governor through Sept. 18, based on reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission.

For detailed information about the specific individuals and businesses making these donations, visit our campaign finance database.

Note: due to inconsistencies or missing data in address records for a small number of transactions in the state’s campaign finance database, some contributions may be missing from these reported totals.

In-state donations to the Janet Mills campaign

Janet Mills has been the top fundraiser among the four candidates to date, with a total of $1,830,472 raised.

The Mills campaign has conducted some of its most successful fundraising in the candidate’s hometown, Farmington, including $26,200 in loans and contributions from Mills herself. Mills has also raised approximately $221,441 from donors living in the city of Portland.

Out-of-state donors have given $389,105.60 – 21% of her campaign’s revenue.

Click on the map to view more details for each town.

SOURCE: Maine Secretary of State INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

In-state donations to the Shawn Moody campaign

Republican Shawn Moody reported $1,414,348 raised in his campaign’s most recent filing.

62% of that total has been raised from Cumberland County, including just over half a million dollars donated from the candidate himself. Other individuals and businesses in Gorham, Moody’s hometown, have given an additional $120,541 to his campaign.

Moody’s campaign has received $51,415 – 4% of his campaign’s revenue – from donors with out-of-state addresses.

Click on the map to view more details for each town.

SOURCE: Maine Secretary of State INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

In-state donations to the Terry Hayes campaign

Terry Hayes of Buckfield is running under the Maine Clean Elections Act. To date, her campaign has recorded $50,680 in small donations of $100 or less from individuals in Maine, plus an additional $27,265 in small donations from out-of-state donors. Those funds have been supplemented by $1,241,759 in public funds from the Maine Clean Elections program (those payments are not included on this map).

Click on the map to view more details for each town.

SOURCE: Maine Secretary of State INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

In-state donations to the Alan Caron campaign

Virtually all of independent Alan Caron’s campaign funding has come from his own household in South Freeport. He and his partner have loaned or donated $725,043 to his campaign.

Click on the map to view more details for each town.

SOURCE: Maine Secretary of State INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

