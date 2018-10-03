IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:42 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

10:14 a.m., police conducted an investigation following a welfare check on Edison Drive.

10:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a caller near Bond Street and State Street.

11:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Purinton Avenue caller.

12:22 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Stephen King Drive.

12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Commerce Drive caller.

1:29 p.m., police responded to a rescue related to a reported overdose on Stone Street.

2:23 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by an Oxford Street caller.

2:39 p.m., police investigated a missing persons report on Kenneth Street.

2:40 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Capitol Street.

3:54 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on South Grove street.

7:55 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Congress Street caller.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Quimby Street caller.

On Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Malta Street.

2:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.

2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

2:58 a.m., another disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., a scam call was reported by a Brunswick Avenue caller.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., police investigated a theft on Wilson Pond road.

5:15 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported by a Berry Road caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., Tanya Bolduc, 30, of Poland, was arrested on a probation hold following an incident on Spruce Street.

5:20 p.m., Daniel Mason, 32, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Union Street.

