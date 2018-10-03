IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:42 a.m., police investigated a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.
10:14 a.m., police conducted an investigation following a welfare check on Edison Drive.
10:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a caller near Bond Street and State Street.
11:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Purinton Avenue caller.
12:22 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Stephen King Drive.
12:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Commerce Drive caller.
1:29 p.m., police responded to a rescue related to a reported overdose on Stone Street.
2:23 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by an Oxford Street caller.
2:39 p.m., police investigated a missing persons report on Kenneth Street.
2:40 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Capitol Street.
3:54 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on South Grove street.
7:55 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Congress Street caller.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Quimby Street caller.
On Wednesday at 1:10 a.m., police investigated a reported disturbance on Malta Street.
2:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.
2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.
2:58 a.m., another disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.
IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., a scam call was reported by a Brunswick Avenue caller.
IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., police investigated a theft on Wilson Pond road.
5:15 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported by a Berry Road caller.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., Tanya Bolduc, 30, of Poland, was arrested on a probation hold following an incident on Spruce Street.
5:20 p.m., Daniel Mason, 32, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Union Street.
