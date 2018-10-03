FARMINGDALE — Akira Warren and Ashtyn Abbott each scored goals to lead the Hall-Dale boys soccer team past Mt. Abram 2-1 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Albert and Josh Nadeau each had assists for Hall-Dale (10-0-0). Sam Shaefer had five saves.

Evan Allen scored a goal for Mt. Abram (9-1-0). Jack Deming had 16 saves.

DIRIGO 2, CARRABEC 1: Zeb Houghton set up Nolan Downs for a goal with 4:25 left in overtime to lift Dirigo.

John Snowman scored the Cougars’ (2-8) first goal off an assist by Mateo LaPointe late in the first half.

Damon Rogers scored the Cobras’ (0-10) goal midway through the first half.

LAWRENCE 4, MESSALONSKEE 3: Alex Owens scored two goals and Christian Adams had a goal and an assist to lead Lawrence in Fairfield

Jackson Dudley also scored for Lawrence (2-8-0).

Jacob Perry, Justin Sardano and Hunter Smith scored for the Eagles (2-8-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 4, LISBON 0: Gia Francis and Katie Perkins each scored two goals to pace the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Winthrop improved to 12-0 while Lisbon — which received a five-save performance from goalie Becky Budeshein — dropped to 5-7.

SKOWHEGAN 6, LAWRENCE 0: Emily Reichenbach and Bhreagh Kennedy each scored two goals to lead the Indians to the KVAC victory in Fairfield.

Maliea Kelso and Lizzy York also scored for Skowhegan (12-0).

Lawrence dropped to 8-4.

BOOTHBAY 4, HALL-DALE 2: Lexi Chartier and Averi Baker each had goals for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to the Seahawks in Farmingdale.

Mia Rollins had 11 saves for Hall-Dale (2-11).

Lexi Lane, Courteny Meader, Riley Sullivan and Emily Echols scored goals for Boothbay (4-8).

GIRLS SOCCER

MESSALONSKEE 8, LAWRENCE 0: Anika Elias and Lydia Bradfield each scored two goals to lead the host Eagles to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory in Oakland.

Shawna Clark had a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (8-2-0) while Elena Guarino, Eden Sisson and Ella Smith also scored.

Lawrence dropped to 1-9.

MADISON 1, CARRABEC 1: Cara McGray scored for Madison while Chanetelle Lacroix got one for Carrabec as the teams settled for the draw in North Anson.

Suzanna Curtis (Madison) and Aislinn Slate (Carrabec) each had 15 saves.

MONMOUTH 9, BOOTHBAY 2: Audrey Fletcher had a hat trick and five other Mustangs scored an MVC win in Monmouth.

Abby Crawford had a pair of goals for Monmouth (10-1-0), while Alicen Burnham, Olivia Sirois, Bri Smith and Amaya Bauer all hit the back of the net.

Reagan Cola scored both of the goals for Boothbay (5-7-0), which got a combined 18-save performance from Emily Crocker and Hanna Cola.

