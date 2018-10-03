Matt and The Barnburners will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Blues in the Barn, Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St. in Kingfield.

The band are three-time winners of the Maine Blues Society’s statewide “Road to Memphis Competition.”

Last year, their freshman CD release “Feel the Heat” represented Maine in the 2018 semi-finals of the International Blues Challenge in the best self-produced album category.

The band’s repertoire spans the gamut of classic and modern Chicago, Texas, Memphis and original blues music, as well as boogie, funk and soul.

Founding member Matt Bilodeau (vocals and blues harp), and long-time member Daddy-O (guitar and vocals), are joined by Maine blues stalwart, Bub Lynch on drums, Andy Buckland on bass, and newest member, 21-year-old jazz/blues prodigy, Lindsay Mower on alto sax and vocals.

A beer garden and food truck will be on site.

Tickets cost $15 at the gate, children 10 and younger will be admitted for free. Coolers will not be permitted on site.

For more information, call 265-2030.

