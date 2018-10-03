IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9 a.m., a panic alarm was reported on School Street.

2:11 p.m., a complaint was taken from Montcalm Street.

3:04 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Avenue.

Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., a caller from North Street reported a youth was missing.

9:13 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 5:09 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Great Moose Drive.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Poland Spring Drive.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

7:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lemon Stream Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Currier Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Whitetail Road.

9:48 p.m., noise was reported on High Street.

10 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 8:37 p.m., a caller from Toothaker Pond Road reported a person was missing.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Madawaska Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a burglary was reported on Green Street.

11:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

6:50 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pine Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

10:02 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

9:10 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 11:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on East Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

10:07 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:36 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:16 p.m., sex offenses were reported at a location listed as unknown.

2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carey Lane.

2:49 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Carey Lane.

2:54 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported sex offenses.

3:12 p.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

4:03 p.m., a person from Silver Street reported receiving bad checks.

4:09 p.m., a fire was reported on Crawford Street.

5:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:58 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:36 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Victoria Drive.

7:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 5:50 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Summer Street.

5:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Kimball Street.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., a fire from a tree on a line was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Veteran Drive. A man was arrested and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation and violation of a protective order, according to the report.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:25 a.m., Melvin Lee Vitko, 61, of Phillips, was arrested on four warrants.

12:50 p.m., Megan Elizabeth McKee, 19, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

2:44 p.m., Neil Andrew Rackliff, 59, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

11:50 p.m., Danielle Dee Smith, 25, of Phillips, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., John Eric Libby, 60, of Madison, was arrested on charges of OUI, with one prior, and with failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

6:38 p.m., Casey S. Meservey, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:58 p.m., Christopher J. Bailey, 38, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., Melvin Lee Vitko, 61, of Phillips,was arrested on warrants charging violating conditions of release and failure to appear in court on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Nicholas Leblanc, 29, of Palermo, was arrested on a warrant.

8:18 p.m., Dylan St. Amand, 25, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with OUI and unlawful furnishing of a schedule W drug.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., Alexander Leonidas Lapierre, 25, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation and violation of a protective order.

