Maine Arts Academy will present the Oshima Brothers in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the academy, 8 Goldenrod Lane in Sidney.

There also will be performances from arts academy students and a live auction.

Concert proceeds will benefit academy programming.

Auction items include two nights at Shin Pond Village with dinner for two at Mount Chase Lodge, a private concert by the Oshima Brothers, and a handmade lap quilt.

Tickets csot $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, call 618-8908.

filed under:
On Stage
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.