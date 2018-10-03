Maine Arts Academy will present the Oshima Brothers in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the academy, 8 Goldenrod Lane in Sidney.

There also will be performances from arts academy students and a live auction.

Concert proceeds will benefit academy programming.

Auction items include two nights at Shin Pond Village with dinner for two at Mount Chase Lodge, a private concert by the Oshima Brothers, and a handmade lap quilt.

Tickets csot $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, call 618-8908.

