Maine Arts Academy will present the Oshima Brothers in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the academy, 8 Goldenrod Lane in Sidney.
There also will be performances from arts academy students and a live auction.
Concert proceeds will benefit academy programming.
Auction items include two nights at Shin Pond Village with dinner for two at Mount Chase Lodge, a private concert by the Oshima Brothers, and a handmade lap quilt.
Tickets csot $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
For more information, call 618-8908.
