IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., a complaint was made on High Street.
3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lawrence Avenue.
5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported.
7:31 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.
7:19 p.m., trespassing was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Street.
4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Jewell Street.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Blake Street.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., vandalism was reported on Poland Spring Drive.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
9:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.
Thursday at 5:06 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
Thursday at 1:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on East Pond Road.
3:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Felicia Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dill Road.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hangar Road.
10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:03 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.
2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patrick Street.
3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Academy Circle.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.
6:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Milburn Street.
10:24 p.m., theft was reported on Back Road.
10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:17 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Main Street.
11:53 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.
Thursday at 12:28 a.m., threatening was reported on Railroad Street.
11:45 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:32 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Veteran Court.
8:04 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Veteran Court.
8:38 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Preston Street.
10:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Merryfield Avenue.
11:10 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer Street.
1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
1:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Cool Street.
1:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
3:39 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.
4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.
4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
7:07 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Street.
8:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Street.
9:12 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.
Thursday at 5:04 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.
5:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Pond Road.
10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:58 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Herd Street.
5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.
5:45 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.
6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.
Thursday at 11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Michelle A. Storer, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
11:10 a.m., Heather J. Henson-Fennegan, 42, of Peru, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, display of a fictitious certificate of inspection, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, as well as a warrant.
1:20 p.m., Christopher Allen Tracey, 25, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
2:25 p.m., Dean Maillie, 49, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., Jessica Lea Hand, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:55 a.m., Andrea L. Longstreet, 49, of Canaan, was arrested and charged with violating a condition of release.
Thursday at 12:45 a.m., Eric R. Bacheller, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with OUI and violating conditions of release.
2:36 a.m., Kathy Lea Perri, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
3:06 a.m., Tyson P. Splude, 31, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with domestic violence terrorizing.
8:42 a.m., Brian Allen Scott, 30, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., Alexis Lloyd, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
10:30 p.m., Terri Cushman, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
-
Election 2018
Cherieann Harrison
-
Election 2018
Randall C. Hall
-
Election 2018
Cynthia J. Soma-Hernandez
-
Election 2018
Betty A. Austin
-
Election 2018
Danny Edward Costain