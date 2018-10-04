IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 4:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., a complaint was made on High Street.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported.

7:31 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.

7:19 p.m., trespassing was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Street.

4:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Jewell Street.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Blake Street.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., vandalism was reported on Poland Spring Drive.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

9:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.

Thursday at 5:06 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

Thursday at 1:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on East Pond Road.

3:37 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Felicia Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dill Road.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hangar Road.

10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:03 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patrick Street.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Academy Circle.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.

6:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Milburn Street.

10:24 p.m., theft was reported on Back Road.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:17 p.m., a complaint of loud noise was made on Main Street.

11:53 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.

Thursday at 12:28 a.m., threatening was reported on Railroad Street.

11:45 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:32 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Veteran Court.

8:04 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Veteran Court.

8:38 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Preston Street.

10:49 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

11:10 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer Street.

1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Cool Street.

1:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

3:39 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

7:07 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Street.

8:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Street.

9:12 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaplin Street.

Thursday at 5:04 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

5:57 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Pond Road.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 3:58 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Herd Street.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

5:45 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Baker Street.

6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

Thursday at 11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Michelle A. Storer, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

11:10 a.m., Heather J. Henson-Fennegan, 42, of Peru, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, display of a fictitious certificate of inspection, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, as well as a warrant.

1:20 p.m., Christopher Allen Tracey, 25, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

2:25 p.m., Dean Maillie, 49, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., Jessica Lea Hand, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:55 a.m., Andrea L. Longstreet, 49, of Canaan, was arrested and charged with violating a condition of release.

Thursday at 12:45 a.m., Eric R. Bacheller, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with OUI and violating conditions of release.

2:36 a.m., Kathy Lea Perri, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

3:06 a.m., Tyson P. Splude, 31, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with domestic violence terrorizing.

8:42 a.m., Brian Allen Scott, 30, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., Alexis Lloyd, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:30 p.m., Terri Cushman, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

