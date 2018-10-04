AUGUSTA — The 6th annual Run for the Trees Run to End Hunger 5K Race/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Viles Artboretum, 153 Hospital St. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the arboretum and the Maine State Credit Union. All proceeds will benefit the educational programs at the arboretum, as well as to the Maine State Credit Union’s Ending Hunger Campaign.

Individual students are $15 and individual adults are $25 (tee shirt included).

Running group and school team rate this year. Running groups and teams of five people or more will cost $15 each (does not include a T-shirt).

To register before the race, visit runreg.com. For more information, call the arboretum at 626-7989 or email i[email protected].

