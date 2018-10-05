Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Ron Cote and Janet Arey, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, Donna Bartlett and Ken Harvey, and Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgren. Winners on Thursday were Fred and Lorry Letourneau, Ken Harvey and Dan Townsend, and Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton; Tom Sholl and Anita LePage, Elaine Campbell and Willy Pouliot, and Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne, all tied for second place; and Pat Kick and Joanna Denis, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, tied for third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Sally Foster, who placed first; Sally Nelson, second; and Dorothy Murray, third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Pat Leach, who placed first; Tom Gillette, second; and Ben Parish, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice, who placed first; Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt, second; Madeline Poulin and Lee Lenfest, third; Carmen Landry and Violet Chichetta, fourth; and Peggy Thompson and Anita Mathieu, fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

