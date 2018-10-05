FARMINGTON — A Freeman Township man accused of calling the Strong Area Health Center in August and threatening to shoot everyone there was indicted Wednesday on a charge of terrorizing.

Timothy R. Darnell, 41, of 342 Gilkey Hill Road, was charged by a Franklin County grand jury.

Maine State Police Trooper Andrew Hardy went to the center about 11:40 a.m. Aug. 7 in response to a report of an outpatient calling and threatening employees. At the center, Hardy spoke to Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell, who said doctors confirmed Darnell had called to get a prescription refilled, according to Hardy’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

“They refused to do so, and Timothy screamed at them over the phone that he was going to come there and shoot everyone,” according to the affidavit.

Hardy went to Darnell’s house, where he eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital and then to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was released on $200 cash bail and a supervised release agreement. Among his bail conditions is a ban on being within a half-mile of the health center and a requirement to take all prescribed medication, according to a court document.

A conviction for terrorizing is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Share