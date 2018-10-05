PARIS — Colton Carson rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, and Oxford Hills/Buckfield rallied in the second half for a 31-22 win over previously undefeated Bonny Eagle in a Class A football game Friday night.

The Vikings (5-1) erased a 15-7 halftime deficit with 17 points in the third quarter, then got two Michael Bonang interceptions late in the game to secure the win.

Zach Maturo ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Whyte rushed for 125 and scored two touchdowns for Bonny Eagle (5-1).

Oxford Hills went to the air in the third quarter, with Carson throwing for 111 of his 134 passing yards. That included a 13-yard TD pass to Janek Luksza that cut the Vikings’ deficit to 15-14.

A fumble recovery set up Carson’s go-ahead 28-yard run on a quarterback draw. Luksza’s 35-yard field goal later in the third made it 24-15.

Bonny Eagle’s three turnovers in the second half were its first three of the season.

CHEVERUS 49, EDWARD LITTLE 26: The Stags (4-2) overcame an early two-touchdown deficit and controlled the second half to beat the Red Eddies (2-4) in Auburn.

Cheverus trailed 14-0 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime.

Teigan Lindstedt had an 84-yard touchdown run, a 1-yard TD run and a 29-yard interception return for a score. Sean Tompkins put the Stags ahead early in the third with a 56-yard touchdown run, and Marc Reali threw three touchdown passes.

PORTLAND 49, BANGOR 0: Ben Trefethen had touchdown runs of 43 and 62 yards in the first quarter and returned a fumble for a score in the second quarter as the Bulldogs (5-1) cruised past the Rams (1-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Jamal Moriba added a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter as Portland built a 49-0 halftime lead. Nathan Kapongo returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdowns.

LEWISTON 42, WINDHAM 7: The Blue Devils (2-4) scored 27 unanswered points in the second half as they pulled away from the Eagles (0-6) at Lewiston.

Tanner Cortez passed for two touchdowns – to Hunter Landry and Lucas Nichols – and added a late interception return for a score.

Anthony Gugliuzza threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Peoples in the first half for Windham.

SANFORD 47, MASSABESIC 6: James Meggison rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Levine threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans (4-2) cruised past the Mustangs (0-5) at Waterboro.

Ethan Shane helped with an 84-yard touchdown run and added a 96-yard TD reception. Caleb Saucier rushed for 155 yards, and Matt Romano caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.

YORK 19, MORSE 6: Teagan Hynes passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (3-3) past the Shipbuilders (3-3) at York.

Hynes connected with Noah Caramihalis (23 yards), Colin Edminster (25 yards) and Jake Nelson (32 yards).

Austin Baltazar had a 1-yard run for Morse.

MARSHWOOD 49, NOBLE 6: Tommy Springer and Justin Bryant each ran for three scores in the first half as the Hawks (6-0) opened a 49-0 halftime lead in a win over the Knights (4-2) at South Berwick.

Matt Beerworth scored a second-half TD for Noble.

