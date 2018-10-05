IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:27 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Dickman Street.

8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

8:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported by a Piggery Road caller.

8:56 a.m., a dog bite was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

9:01 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.

10:33 a.m., a stray cat found on Florence Street was taken to the shelter.

11:30 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Shuman Avenue.

12:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a State Street caller.

12:52 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

1:28 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Green Street.

4:15 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported by a Water Street caller.

5:17 p.m., harassment was reported by a State Street caller.

6:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported by a Washington Street caller.

7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Cedar Street caller.

8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Monroe Street caller.

9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

9:39 p.m., harassment was reported by a Murray Street caller.

On Friday at 1 a.m., harassment was reported by a Murray Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 8:11 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Beech Street caller.

11:18 a.m., a loose dog was reported by a Spruce Street caller.

IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 1:22 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported by an Academy Road caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 11:55 p.m., at least one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the Kennebec County jail. The full report was not available at press time.

9:09 p.m., Bernard Wood, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Mill Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 5:08 a.m., Rhonda Dandrea, 46, of Livermore, was issued a summons on a charges of operating with a suspended registration and operating while her license is suspended, during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

On Friday at 12:540 a.m., John Westberb, 65, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief after a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: