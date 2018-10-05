WATERVILLE — Ben Danner and Adam Livshits each scored a goal to lift the Waterville boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Winslow in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Friday afternoon.

Kaden Works had an assist for Waterville (5-6-1) while Ethan Nurick made six saves.

JJ Carey stopped four shots for Winslow (6-5-0).

MT. ABRAM 5, CARRABEC 0: Tyson Hill scored twice to lead the Roadrunners to the Mountain Valley Conference win in North Anson.

Hunter Bate,Jackson Masterson and Nate Luce added a goal apiece for Mt. Abram (10-1-0) while Jack Deming made two saves.

Brad Clark stopped 20 shots for Carrabec (0-10-0).

WINTHROP 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Rowan Goebel-Bain scored five goals as the Ramblers won a MVC game.

Jared McLaughlin also scored for the Ramblers (8-3).

Owen Bryant scored the lone goal for the Phoenix (1-10). Garrett Smith had the assist.

Goalie Jake Smith saved seven shots for Winthrop, while Jacob Bryant stopped six for the Phoenix.

HALL-DALE 8, WISCASSET 2: Alec Byron had four goals to lead the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Matt Albert added a goal and three assists for Hall-Dale (11-0-0) while Josh Nadeau added a goal and two assists. Ashtyn Abbott and Akira Warren rounded out the scoring. Sam Sheaffer made six saves.

Rowan Tristan and Bayly Geaghan-Carrasco scored for Wiscasset (5-8-0) and Caleb Gabrielo stopped 18 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 4, LINCOLN 1: Emily Harper had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC win in Newcastle.

Winter Webb had the other goal for Maranacook (8-0-3) while Skye Webb made 11 saves in net.

Lincoln fell to 4-6-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 6, LISBON 2: Zoe Buteau and Adelle Surette each scored twice to pace the Raiders in Wales.

Desiree Dumais and Mikayla Cutt also scored for Oak Hill (9-5-0). Mackenzie Thibeault stopped five shots.

Mallory Fairbanks and Sidney Ford scored for Lisbon (5-8-0) and Becky Budeshem made 16 saves.

MOUNT VIEW 3, MARANACOOK 0: Devin Burgess scored three goals and Thurston Illingsworth had 10 saves to lead the Mustangs (9-5) to the KVAC victory in Readfield.

Alyssa Pratt had 15 saves for the Black Bears (5-8).

FOOTBALL

PORTSMOUTH ABBEY 13, KENTS HILL 0: Jonas Echeandia rushed for an 11-yard touchdown and Tony Hooks scored from 29 yards out as Portsmouth Abbey prevailed in a Friday afternoon game at Kents Hill.

O’Shea Ho-sang rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards to lead the Huskies.

