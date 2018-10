IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:35 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Skowhegan Road.

8:35 a.m., police and fire units responded to a report of a fire alarm on Bates Drive.

1:20 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was taken from Western Avenue.

5:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nordica Lane.

Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 1:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

8:40 a.m., a fire and tree or lines down were reported on Crash Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.

2:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hartford Street.

3:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ward Hill Road.

3:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Dore Lane.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Camp Road. No action was required.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shores Road.

7:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Drive.

IN ROME, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 4:09 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Baker Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:28 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Railroad Street.

8:18 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

11:45 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Water Street.

3:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ruth Lane.

3:29 p.m., police made an arrest on Greenwood Avenue.

5:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Red Bridge Road.

5:49 p.m., police and fire units were sent in response to a call on Mechanic Street.

6:12 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on Red Bridge Road.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Drive.

Friday at 12:15 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Water Street.

1:17 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Water Street.

2:28 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Waterville Road.

3:48 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Water Street.

4:15 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on West Front Street.

6:09 a.m., a report of a burglary was investigated on Merithew Drive.

6:42 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Water Street.

7:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.

8:01 a.m., a burglary was reported on Merithew Drive.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 10:12 p.m., an animal complaint was made on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.

1:55 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Colonial Street.

6:47 p.m. a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

8:27 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:25 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Veteran Court.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Friday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mathews Avenue.

12:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:38 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Maine Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.

11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Friday at 12:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 4:45 a.m., James Mckenzie Williams Jr., 21, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

4:59 a.m., Todd P. Sullivan, 26, of Jay, was arrested on charges of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, refusing to submit to detention and violating condition of release.

4:45 a.m., Codie Andrew Broadway, 18, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop.

10:45 a.m., Cory Ian Smith, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

12:25 p.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:28 p.m., Adam Blair Carrick, 36, of Brewer, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

8:05 p.m., Carrie Ann Mikalunas, 49, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:40 p.m., Alexis M. Lloyd, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

2:22 p.m., Donald Paul Johnson, 46, of Moscow, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:49 p.m., Shawne Randall Gardner, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.

7:06 p.m., Brandon Carleton, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

