JAY — Three men were arrested Thursday after police responded to a report of a disturbance on Route 140 and found a 16-year-old girl heavily intoxicated, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Friday.

The girl was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel to a Farmington hospital.

Officer Dylan Rider and Ryan Blakeney went to a Bridge Street residence at about 1:39 a.m. and found an underage drinking party, Caton said.

There was another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl who had been drinking along with three men, one who was 18, at the residence, Caton said.

When Rider attempted to detain Todd Sullivan, 26, who lives at the residence, jumped out a window, according to Rider’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Sullivan is out on bail for an unrelated matter.

Livermore Falls Lt. Joseph Sage found Sullivan hiding, according to the document.

Sullivan became uncooperative and tried to spit. He was brought to the ground for compliance and received a bloody nose, according to Rider. Sullivan was brought to the hospital twice before going to the Franklin County jail in Farmington.

According to the affidavit, Sullivan told Rider “See I know how to get around the system, and I don’t want to go to jail.”

Sullivan who told police he had been drinking, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor, failing to submit to detention and violation condition of release.

James M. Williams Jr., 21, of Jay was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of furnishing liquor to a minor, Caton said.

Codie Broadway, 18, of Jay was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, and issued a summons on civil violations of minor consuming liquor and possession of marijuana.

Broadway fled the residence when police arrived. He wouldn’t stop running and was found in the woods, Caton said.

The two girls at the party who are from the area were each issued a summons for a civil violation of illegal possession of liquor by a minor. They admitted to drinking Twisted Tea, Caton said.

The incident remains under investigation.

A conviction on the misdemeanor criminal charges range from a maximum six months in jail to 364 days.

