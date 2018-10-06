A Winslow man died late Friday night when the car he was driving hit a moose on Interstate 95 in Medway, according to state police.

The victim is Donnie Wilcox, 54, according to a statement from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers said Wilcox’s Subaru struck the bull moose about 10 p.m. in the southbound travel lanes, 2 miles south of the Medway exit. The impact threw the moose into the windshield and peeled back the car’s roof.

Passers-by found the wreckage shortly afterward, but there were no witnesses to the crash. Wilcox and the moose died at the scene.

It was the first fatal crash involving a moose and a vehicle in 2018 in Maine.

