HALLOWELL — The City Council will finalize its 2018-19 budget Tuesday night, four months after the fiscal year began.

The council will also conduct second readings for ordinance changes regarding commercial marijuana businesses and sidewalk art and busking.

City Manager Nate Rudy told the Kennebec Journal in September that $150,000 in carry-forward revenue was not included in the revenue budget approved by the City Council on Aug. 13, and about $253,040 in revenue was double-counted on the city’s tax rate calculation sheet draft by Rudy to illustrate the tax rate.

Because some money was not counted and some was double-counted, the errors reduced their own effect to about $103,000 on the draft sheet.

Rudy said the carry-forward was simply omitted because city officials were “really focused” on achieving a flat tax rate — which they did — and simply forgot it.

The City Assessor’s Agent Rob Duplisea said the errors did not affect the property rate or tax bills sent out in August. In order to cover the errors, the city will carry-forward $75,000 from last year’s budget.

Rudy said the only change to that budget will be the addition of the $225,000 in carryover, resulting in a revenue budget of $978,584.

The first readings of the aforementioned ordinances took place last month. The draft marijuana uses and licensing ordinance defines all types of marijuana establishments, where they can be opened and the parameters applicants must follow to obtain a license. As it stands, only two licenses would be given for marijuana retail stores in downtown Hallowell. There are no limits on the number of establishments, retail store or not, in any district in the city.

The language in the busking ordinance is aimed to promote the city’s sidewalks and parks to street performers, who currently have no restrictions.

“You are specifically authorizing this conduct, and most every community does not,” Walker said. “You are invited to do this in the city of Hallowell.”

Other items on the agenda include:

• Approval for an American Legion flag retirement ceremony at Granite City Park on Oct. 27.

• Approval of a parade permit taken out the Hallowell Board of Trade on Oct. 27.

• A change to the city’s ordinance regarding fees for copying city records and documents.

• A change to the snow removal ordinance that requires commercial property owners to remove snow from sidewalks outside of their buildings in the Downtown district.

• The appointment of E. Patrick Gilbert as deputy plumbing inspector.

• Executive sessions for labor negotiations between the city and Granite City Employment Association and a matter of real estate.

To view the agenda and accompanying information, visit Hallowell’s website at hallowell.govoffice.com.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

