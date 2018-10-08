IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 5:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported by an Old Winthrop Road caller.

7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Fowler Street caller.

9:39 a.m., theft was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.

10:34 a.m., police recovered property on Water Street.

4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a West River Road caller.

5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

6:08 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported by a Summer Haven Road caller.

7:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported by a Medical Center Parkway caller.

10 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Page Street caller.

10:49 p.m., another disturbance was reported by a Page Street caller.

11:27 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported by a Boothby Street caller.

On Monday at 12:50 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a Rancourt Street caller.

2:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Mount Vernon Avenue caller.

IN WINTHROP, on Sunday at 4:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Tallwood Point caller.

5:50 p.m., an assault was reported by a Bowdoin Street caller.

10:24 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported by a U.S. Route 202 caller.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 9:14 p.m., John P. Griffin, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being located on Water Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, on Sunday at 9:49 p.m., multiple arrests were reportedly made following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue. The full report was not available by press time.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:45 p.m., Robert Pettengill, 18, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of theft by a Crossing Way caller.

9:26 p.m., Treigh Wells, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following a report of an intoxicated person by a Cony Street caller.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: