IN ATHENS, Sunday at 10:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 5:03 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on East Benton Road.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:46 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Walker Hill Road.
4:19 p.m., theft was reported on Mud Run.
6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Terrace.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
2:59 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.
5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
Monday at 7:56 a.m., a case involving theft and fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
IN JAY, Sunday at 2:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
7:14 p.m., a case involving theft and fraud was reported on Franklin Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Clifton Street.
3:30 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Grange Road.
5:06 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Madison Road.
10:02 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Maple Street.
Monday at 7:26 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Maple Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 12:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Long Falls Dam Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 12:53 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.
1:51 p.m., burglary was reported on Lakeview Drive.
4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
4:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on C Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
1:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
1:39 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Whittemore Hill Road.
1:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
8:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place. An arrest was made.
IN TEMPLE, Sunday at 5:04 a.m., a caller on Iisalo Road reported a missing person.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:58 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
3:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:02 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
6:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
11:01 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Grove Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 100A at Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:16 a.m., Duan David McMahon II, 36, of Durham, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:37 p.m., Scott Allen Bailey, 49, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.
5:13 p.m., John E. Tucker, 31, of Winterport, was arrested on a warrant.
9:08 p.m., Ellis Bynum, 21, of Sumter, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Monday at 7:30 a.m., Page Tyler Nash, 23, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:50 a.m., Adan O. Figueroa, 21, of New York, was arrested and charged with aggravated forgery and failure to give a correct name or date of birth.
2:06 a.m., Scott Bagley, 53, of Oakland, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
