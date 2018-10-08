IN ATHENS, Sunday at 10:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 5:03 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on East Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:46 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Walker Hill Road.

4:19 p.m., theft was reported on Mud Run.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Evergreen Terrace.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

2:59 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Monday at 7:56 a.m., a case involving theft and fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:14 p.m., a case involving theft and fraud was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Clifton Street.

3:30 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Grange Road.

5:06 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Madison Road.

10:02 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Maple Street.

Monday at 7:26 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Maple Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 12:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 12:53 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.

1:51 p.m., burglary was reported on Lakeview Drive.

4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mary Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

4:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on C Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

1:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

1:39 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Whittemore Hill Road.

1:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place. An arrest was made.

IN TEMPLE, Sunday at 5:04 a.m., a caller on Iisalo Road reported a missing person.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:58 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

3:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:02 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

6:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

11:01 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Grove Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 100A at Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:16 a.m., Duan David McMahon II, 36, of Durham, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:37 p.m., Scott Allen Bailey, 49, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.

5:13 p.m., John E. Tucker, 31, of Winterport, was arrested on a warrant.

9:08 p.m., Ellis Bynum, 21, of Sumter, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Monday at 7:30 a.m., Page Tyler Nash, 23, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:50 a.m., Adan O. Figueroa, 21, of New York, was arrested and charged with aggravated forgery and failure to give a correct name or date of birth.

2:06 a.m., Scott Bagley, 53, of Oakland, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

