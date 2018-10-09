IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:43 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

2:33 p.m., a well-being check was done on Water Street.

3:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Page Street.

4:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:06 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Chapel Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.

Sunday at 7:05 a.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Beech Street.

Monday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at an unidentified location.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 12:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Road.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:47 a.m., Christopher L. Hallee, 36, of Biddeford was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and attaching false plates, after a 911 hangup was reported on Crosby Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:43 p.m., Ryan A. Weeks, 33, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: