IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:43 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Middle Road.
2:33 p.m., a well-being check was done on Water Street.
3:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Page Street.
4:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:06 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Chapel Street.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Holborn Street.
Sunday at 7:05 a.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Beech Street.
Monday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at an unidentified location.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 12:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Road.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:47 a.m., Christopher L. Hallee, 36, of Biddeford was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and attaching false plates, after a 911 hangup was reported on Crosby Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:43 p.m., Ryan A. Weeks, 33, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), after a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Alyssah Green leads MCI field hockey to win over Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Cony, Gardiner football teams bring talented coordinators into annual showdown
-
Nation & World
Flight disrupted after passenger arrives with support squirrel
-
Nation & World
In Canada, countdown to legal pot
-
Varsity Maine
Madison girls soccer falls short against Lisbon