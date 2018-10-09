PITTSFIELD — Sydney Ames chipped in a shot with her left foot over to the far post in overtime to lift the Skowhegan girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Maine Central Institute in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday afternoon.

Emma Duffy also scored and Sydney Reed had two assists for the Indians (6-5-1).

Maddie Hallee scored the lone goal for MCI (4-8-0).

MESSALONSKEE 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Anika Elias scored three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A victory in Hampden.

Elena Guarino and Emma Bell also scored for Messalonskee (10-2) while Lilly Wilkie had two assists.

Maya Brown scored for the Broncos (5-6-1).

RANGELEY 1, TEMPLE 0: Olivia Pye scored the lone goal of the game to lift the Lakers to an East/West Conference victory in Waterville.

Winnie LaRochelle made seven saves for Rangeley (6-4-1).

Jaimee Feugill handled net duties for the Bereans (10-2).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, WATERVILLE 0: Abby Lash and Autumn Ripley scored for the Panthers in a KVAC victory in Waldoboro.

Kayla Donlin made six saves for Medomak Valley (7-2-3), while Jacie Richard made eight for Waterville (6-7).

MT. ARARAT 2, MT. BLUE 1: Eliza Libby scored on a penalty kick with 4:31 to go to lift the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Farmington.

Reese Turcotte also scored for Mt. Ararat (7-5). Abby Sirois made seven saves.

Lexi Mittelstadt scored off of an assist from Emma White for the Cougars (2-9-1). Mackenzie Libby made 17 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 2, MEDOMAK 0: Ben Danner and Adam Livshits scored in the first and first and second halves, respectively, to lead the Purple Panthers in Waterville.

Kaden Works assisted on both goals for the Purple Panthers (6-6-1).

Ethan Nurick had six saves for Waterville while Aiden Starr had four for the Panthers (5-5-2).

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Kenneth Penney scored two goals and Colby Small had eight saves as the Broncos (6-5-0) rolled to the KVAC A victory in Oakland.

Carter Lambert had 13 saves for the Eagles (2-10-0).

GARDINER 4, OCEANSIDE 1: Casey Bourque scored three goals and added an assist to lead the host the Tigers over the Mariners.

Jackson Tweedy also scored for the Tigers (7-3-1). Jake Tobias had two assists for Gardiner.

Timmy Doyle had two saves for the Tigers as well.

Igli Bixhku scored for Oceanside (0-12).

TEMPLE ACADEMY 7, RANGELEY 1: Will Paradis scored three goals to lead the Bereans to an East/West victory over the Lakers in Waterville.

Ilija Ivkovic, Giano Marco, Noah Shepherd and Nick Blaisdell each added goals for Temple (10-1-0). Shepherd added two assists.

Leo Perez had the lone goal for Rangeley (4-7-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

MT. BLUE 2, CONY 2: Anna Stolt scored two goals and Julia Reny assisted on both as the Rams tied the Cougars in a key KVAC A North game in Augusta.

Emily Douglas had eight saves for Cony (10-3-1) while Brooke Bolduc had 16 for Mt. Blue (8-3-2).

Ellie Pelletier had a goal and an assist for Mt. Blue. Eva Stevens also scored.

