IN BINGHAM, Monday at noon, a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:33 p.m., the receipt of bad checks was reported to the police department, no location given.

2:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

2:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Center Road.

12:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Davis Road.

3:19 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

3:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.

Tuesday at 1:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Newhall Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maple Street.

10:12 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Kincaid Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bridge Street.

7:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Mary Lane.

4:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Mary Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 8:05 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:02 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

11:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blair Street.

12:15 p.m., a burglary was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

12:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Island Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on White School House Road.

6:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

6:37 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Maple Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 5:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:15 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Armory Road.

12:22 p.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

12:59 p.m., a caller from Central Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:46 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Place.

4:07 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Abenaki and West River roads.

7:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

9:30 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Village Green Road.

9:44 p.m., noise was reported on May Street.

11:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Tuesday at 1:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Highwood Street.

1:30 a.m., a caller from Cumberland Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:30 a.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

7:26 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:13 p.m., Richard Thomas Frazier, 69, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:35 a.m., Charles Millard Littlefield, 31, of Benton, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

1:33 p.m., Derek Douglas Spooner, 20, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:25 p.m., David John Wilson, 47, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.

Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:15 p.m., Eric Lachappelle, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

Share

filed under: