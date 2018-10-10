As a woman and mother in Maine, I’m very disappointed in Susans Collins’ vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court (“Collins says she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh to Supreme Court,” Oct. 5).

Beyond the sexual assault allegations, Kavanaugh did not have the requisite demeanor for a Supreme Court justice. If I went to a job interview, yelled, cried and proclaimed that “I like beer,” I would not be hired. And my job doesn’t have the gravity of a Supreme Court justice.

Collins made an enemy of Maine women. I met her York office coordinator recently and was impressed with the way she described Collins. Now, however, I don’t think that I can, in good conscience, think about supporting Collins as our representation in Washington.

Andrea Foley

York

