A graduate of Hampden Academy in Maine was among those killed in a limousine crash in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Ukaj, who was a former Marine who served in Iraq, graduated from the Hampden high school in 2002, News Center Maine WCSH-WLBZ reports.

Ukaj turned 34 on the day of the crash.

The crash in Schoharie, 25 miles west of Albany, killed all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.

The operator of the limo company was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide. New York police said Nauman Hussain hired a driver who wasn’t properly licensed for the limo, and that the vehicle shouldn’t have been on the road after being declared “unserviceable” last month.

