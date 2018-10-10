IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:07 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:24 a.m., simple assault was reported on Middle Street.

7:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

8:27 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.

9:58 a.m., simple assault was reported on Buck and Doe Trail.

9:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

10:49 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.

11:35 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Oxford Street.

11:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:03 p.m., simple assault was reported on Senator Way.

1:07 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue and Chapel Street.

1:46 p.m., a well-being check was done on Wabon Street.

3:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Hospital Street.

4:23 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:56 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Jefferson Street.

6:51 p.m., a well-being check was done on Child Street.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

7:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Windsor Avenue.

9:04 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

11:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street Place.

11:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., a well-being check was done on Danforth Street.

8:12 p.m., a threat was reported on Middle Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., Candice M. Porter, 25, of South China was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:25 p.m., Sara Dawn Halsey, 29, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after criminal mischief was reported on Mill Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: