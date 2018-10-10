IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:07 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:24 a.m., simple assault was reported on Middle Street.
7:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
8:27 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.
9:58 a.m., simple assault was reported on Buck and Doe Trail.
9:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Meadow Brook Road.
10:49 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Water Street.
11:35 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Oxford Street.
11:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:03 p.m., simple assault was reported on Senator Way.
1:07 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue and Chapel Street.
1:46 p.m., a well-being check was done on Wabon Street.
3:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Hospital Street.
4:23 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.
4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:56 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Jefferson Street.
6:51 p.m., a well-being check was done on Child Street.
7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
7:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Windsor Avenue.
9:04 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Jefferson Street.
10:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.
11:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street Place.
11:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., a well-being check was done on Danforth Street.
8:12 p.m., a threat was reported on Middle Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., Candice M. Porter, 25, of South China was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:25 p.m., Sara Dawn Halsey, 29, of Augusta was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after criminal mischief was reported on Mill Street.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Alyssah Green leads MCI field hockey to win over Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Cony, Gardiner football teams bring talented coordinators into annual showdown
-
Nation & World
Flight disrupted after passenger arrives with support squirrel
-
Nation & World
In Canada, countdown to legal pot
-
Varsity Maine
Madison girls soccer falls short against Lisbon