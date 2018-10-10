IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., threatening was reported on New Portland Road.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Knowles Road.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bingham Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., a truancy was reported on Channing Place.
2:12 p.m., a caller from Hinckley Road reported sex offenses.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cardinal Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Oakes and Bridge streets.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Great Moose Drive.
6:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Spruce Pond Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on Henderson Street.
Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., a caller from Brown Street reported a scam.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Road.
5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Airport Road.
8:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.
11:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:55 p.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.
Wednesday at 12:25 a.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on C Street.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 7:18 p.m., a fire/smoke investigation was reported on Maple Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.
11:09 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
12:04 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Road.
1:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.
4:13 p.m., mischief was reported on Back Road.
4:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Beech Street.
4:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Leavitt Street.
Also at 4:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.
5:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Dawes Street.
10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.
11:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Academy Circle.
12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN ROCKWOOD PLANTATION, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Apple Tree Lane.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Montfort Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
3:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.
4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
5:30 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.
6:18 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Elm Street.
9:35 p.m., noise was reported on Redington Street.
Wednesday at 2:15 a.m., noise was reported on Gray Avenue.
IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., shots were reportedly fired on Sturtevant Hill Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a caller from North Pond Road reported a child was missing.
8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street. A man was arrested and charged with harassment by telephone, according to the report.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:12 p.m., Craig Micheal Cowper, 40, of East Dixfield, was arrested on charges if theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of probation.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., Joseph Edward Meservey, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of probation violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
4:34 p.m., Tyler Long, 18, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and theft.
8:59 p.m., Damian Depalma, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.
Wednesday at 11:31 a.m., Erik Shawn Bickmore, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:53 a.m., John Bishop, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:56 p.m., Daniel P. Post, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of harassment by telephone.
