IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., threatening was reported on New Portland Road.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 5:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Knowles Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday at 5:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., a truancy was reported on Channing Place.

2:12 p.m., a caller from Hinckley Road reported sex offenses.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Oakes and Bridge streets.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Great Moose Drive.

6:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Spruce Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on Henderson Street.

Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., a caller from Brown Street reported a scam.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., mischief was reported on Ferry Road.

5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Airport Road.

8:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.

11:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 11:55 p.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 12:25 a.m., noise was reported on West Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on C Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 7:18 p.m., a fire/smoke investigation was reported on Maple Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Water Street.

11:09 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:04 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Road.

1:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.

4:13 p.m., mischief was reported on Back Road.

4:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Beech Street.

4:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Leavitt Street.

Also at 4:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.

5:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Dawes Street.

10:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

11:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Academy Circle.

12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN ROCKWOOD PLANTATION, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Apple Tree Lane.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.

4:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

5:30 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.

6:18 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Elm Street.

9:35 p.m., noise was reported on Redington Street.

Wednesday at 2:15 a.m., noise was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., shots were reportedly fired on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a caller from North Pond Road reported a child was missing.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street. A man was arrested and charged with harassment by telephone, according to the report.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:12 p.m., Craig Micheal Cowper, 40, of East Dixfield, was arrested on charges if theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., Joseph Edward Meservey, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of probation violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

4:34 p.m., Tyler Long, 18, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and theft.

8:59 p.m., Damian Depalma, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

Wednesday at 11:31 a.m., Erik Shawn Bickmore, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:53 a.m., John Bishop, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:56 p.m., Daniel P. Post, 57, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of harassment by telephone.

