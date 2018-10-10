Museum L-A will hold two different seasonal programs, “Story Tellers Unhinged” and “Chills at the Mill” are scheduled at Bates Mill, 35 Canal St. in Lewiston, according to a news release from the museum.

Mainely Improv is set to perform “Story Tellers Unhinged” and a taste of improv comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. The evening will feature actors Julie Poulin, Amanda Kinsey, Brian Files and Dan Marois who will act out a variety of funny and frightening stories with zany comic antics included. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and can be reserved online or purchased at the door. Cider and doughnuts will be included.

“We take interesting stories and act them out with improvised comedy using any idea that comes to mind in the moment,” said Dan Marois, according to the release. “Our stories can be light hearted, serious, spooky, and outrageous as we add our own spontaneous mix of humor. We guarantee that our stories are nothing like the ones your parents read to you.”

For even more Halloween thrills, the Museum L-A will offer “Chills at the Mill” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 18 and 19, for a behind-the-scenes spooky tour of the Bates Mill. Participants will travel into some forgotten parts of the building and share stories of the more gruesome and creepy history about the mills.

Tours will last approximately 45 minutes and will start and end at Baxter Brewing Co., 130 Mill St. There is parking in the Lincoln Street parking garage, free after 5 p.m.

Tours cost $10.

On each night, the tours leave every half hour and only have room for 20 people so be sure to reserve a time slot.

Online registration for both events is available at museumla.org.

“Story Tellers Unhinged” and “Chills at the Mill” are PG-13 events. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 333-3881.

Share

< Previous

Next >