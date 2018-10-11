IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 5:54 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.
6:57 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Route 3.
7:24 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.
8:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Green Street caller.
8:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Court Street caller.
10:14 a.m., simple assault was reported by a Water Street caller.
3:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported by an East Chestnut Street caller.
4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Sunset Avenue caller.
5:58 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.
6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near Hospital Street and Fifth Avenue.
6:59 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Crossing Way caller.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Hospital Street caller.
9:29 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.
9:42 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Washington Street.
10:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Willow Street caller.
11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Howard Street caller.
IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 9:05 a.m., police investigated a complaint reported by a Water Street caller.
12:14 p.m., a caller on Winter Street reported finding a dead cat on his property.
1:41 p.m., a complaint was reported by a Church Street caller.
5:39 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Maine Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 6:53 p.m., Angela Filanowski, 33, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Spruce Street.
On Thursday at 2:25 a.m., Kelly Clayton, 50, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported disturbance on Boothby Street.
