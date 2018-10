IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Easy Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 7:27 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

Thursday at 6:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Grover Bridge Road.

Thursday at 7:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Grover Bridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Road.

1:11 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mutton Lane.

1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Mutton Lane.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Darling Avenue.

4:42 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 12:11 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Hannaford Drive.

3:11 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road and Vipah Lane.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 3:35 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:35 p.m., theft was reported on Shusta Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hutchins Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 5:49 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lambert Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Mercer Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Court.

IN PLYMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:56 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Road.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:50 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.

6:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bennett Avenue.

11:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Canaan Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

12:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Place.

3:49 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Summer Street.

3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

4:21 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Ticonic Street.

4:21 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

5:16 p.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Yeaton Street.

7:28 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Victoria Drive.

7:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

Thursday at 1:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., theft was reported on China Road.

4:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:35 a.m., Sarah M. Moody, 35, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:50 p.m., Erica Marie Corson, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:36 p.m., Tyrus Lawrence Cobb, 18, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

6:59 p.m., Jessica Lea Hand, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7:20 p.m., Theresa L. Richardson Kelley, 56, of Anson, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated reckless conduct involving a firearm.

11:45 p.m., Barbara Ann Mann, 69, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal speeding.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., Justin Sinclair, 31, listed as a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 2:31 a.m., Devin Linnell, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

