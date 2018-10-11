ROCKLAND — The 61-year-old Rockland man who said earlier this year that he heard voices telling him to shoot up a school has been charged with felony terrorizing.

Brandon M. Luzzi is free on personal recognizance bail after the charges were filed, according to court records.

Luzzi was living on Thomaston Street in Rockland across from the South Elementary School, which serves pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes, and Regional School Unit 13 athletic fields at the time of the alleged threat.

Rockland police obtained an arrest warrant in June, but it was not served on Luzzi until he was released from a psychiatric hospital. He entered a not guilty plea at his initial court appearance Aug. 31 in Knox County Court.

Conditions of his bail include that he reside at a residence with an individual in South Paris. There is a curfew that requires him to be at that residence from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily. He must also report weekly to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bail conditions also include that he follow the treatment plan given to him by Maine Behavioral Health. He is also prohibited from having firearms or other dangerous weapons. He is also prohibited from being within 500 feet of a school unless he is traveling and passes by a school.

Luzzi appeared in court Thursday for a dispositional hearing. Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody said after the hearing that negotiations continue and Luzzi will next appear in court on Nov. 30. Judge Susan Sparaco agreed to amend bail to eliminate the curfew and the weekly reporting to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. Baroody said Luzzi, a tug boat captain, has work in New York.

Luzzi’s threat resulted in a lockdown May 29 at schools in the Rockland area.

Rockland police received a telephone call from a woman who said that Luzzi had said he heard voices telling him to do a school shooting. The woman told police that Luzzi was a hunter and had access to guns. The woman was an out-of-state acquaintance of Luzzi’s.

The Rockland Police Department immediately sent officers and was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who went to South School, Oceanside High School and the Mid-Coast School of Technology, all located in Rockland.

Police seized eight guns — including high-powered rifles and a flare gun — and ammunition for the weapons from Luzzi’s Thomaston Street home.

Luzzi was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

An affidavit filed by Rockland police with the court for both a search warrant and later an arrest warrant states that Rockland Officer John Bagley went to Luzzi’s residence and Luzzi admitted he was hearing voices telling him to shoot up the school, but said that, “he is able to keep the voices at bay and is of no harm to anyone.”

Luzzi acknowledged that he had at least one hunting rifle in his residence, according to the police report.

He then attempted to re-enter his home and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to the affidavit.

Luzzi has not obtained a hunting license from Rockland, according to the city clerk. He has no criminal record in Maine. He purchased his home in March 2015.

The weapons seized were a Marlin model 60 semi-automatic rifle, an H&R 16-gauge shotgun, a Browning 0.30-06 rifle, a Savage 110CJ .270-caliber rifle, a Weatherly Mark 5 .30-06 rifle, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester model 94 rifle, an orange flare gun, and ammunition for all the firearms.

A review of police calls showed that Luzzi has twice earlier mentioned voices and school shooting — in September 2017 and April 2018. No action was taken after those calls.

Luzzi is represented by attorney Mike Harmon.

