IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:59 a.m., police conducted a sex offender check on Union Street.

9:19 a.m., harassment was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.

10:30 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Summer Street caller.

12:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported by a Franklin Street caller.

1:18 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Cony Road caller.

1:28 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cony Road.

1:40 p.m., a drug offense was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.

5:06 p.m., a loose dog was reported by a Meadowrue Drive caller.

6:47 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

7:53 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported by a Sewall Street caller.

9:21 p.m., police recovered needles on Western Avenue.

9:36 p.m., police recovered property on Northern Avenue.

9:36 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Swan Street caller.

10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Jefferson Street caller.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Boothby Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller near the Gardiner Landing.

On Friday at 7:54 a.m., vandalism was reported by a Brunswick Avenue caller.

IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 2:05 p.m., harassment was reported by a caller near South Monmouth Market on Route 126.

4:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported by a caller near the Monmouth Transfer Station.

IN WINTHROP, on Thursday at 6:34 p.m., threatening was reported by a Green Street caller.

8:16 p.m., a drug-related complaint was made by a Route 133 caller.

9:33 p.m., theft was reported by a Welch Point Road caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Mark Harris, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

3:07 p.m., David Strain, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault after an incident on Franklin Street.

3:42 p.m., Paul Adams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after an incident on Green Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 3:43 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. The full report was not available by press time.

5:27 p.m., Wayne Marshall, 37, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of theft of property with a value less than $500 after a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

