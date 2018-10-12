WINTHROP — Eric Wescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Madison/Carrabec to a come-from-behind victory, 28-22, over Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Maxwell Field on Friday.

Wescott’s 4-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes left was the go-ahead score for the Bulldogs (4-3), who had trailed the entire game up to that point.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale running back Ian Steele carries the ball as Madison defender Bryce Williette closes in during a game Friday night in Winthrop. Photo by Jennifer Bechard Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Brad Peters’ interception of Ramblers (3-4) quarterback Keegan Choate and 80-yard return was the final nail in the coffin before two Wescott kneel-downs.

Kaleb Nichols caught two TD passes (11 and 63 yards) and Josh Savage caught the other for 13 yards.

Choate threw touchdown passes to Jevin Smith (33 yards) and Beau Schmelzer (8 yards) to stake the Ramblers to a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Wescott sandwiched his two scoring passes to Nichols around the halftime intermission to draw the Bulldogs to within 16-14, but Ian Steele ran for a 38-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Ramblers to 22-14.

