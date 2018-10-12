IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Location Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakes Street.

11:18 p.m., noise was reported on Woodfield Drive.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

12:11 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Lakewood Road.

5:44 p.m., mischief was reported on Preble Avenue.

7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

1:48 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Oak Street.

3:55 p.m., a caller from Sawtelle Road reported someone was missing.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 6:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Turner Avenue.

9:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Academy Circle.

11:27 a.m., a burglary was reported on West Shore Road.

11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:38 p.m., loud noise was reported on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., a caller from Weston Street reported a scam.

6:02 p.m., a case involving violation of bail was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 6:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:06 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on King Court.

9:37 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported someone was missing.

10:55 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at JFK Plaza, off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:04 p.m., a caller from Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Friday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

2:45 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

2:46 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:14 a.m., noise was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

5:51 a.m., noise was reported on Eustis Parkway.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:17 a.m., a road hazard was reported on U.S. Route 2.

4:10 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lake Road.

5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:23 a.m., George William Dereszynski, 35, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:26 p.m., Issac J. Keen, 37, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

10:20 p.m., Ira Joseph Hatch, 20, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of violation of a protective order and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:06 a.m., Lauriston Percival McKenney, 34, of Solon, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:22 p.m., Tyler A. Lunt, 23, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:31 a.m., Eric Bacheller, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

6:18 p.m., Montanna Gulasky, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on two counts of violation of conditions of release.

8:20 p.m., Beth Hewitt, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

