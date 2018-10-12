IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Location Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oakes Street.
11:18 p.m., noise was reported on Woodfield Drive.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.
12:11 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on Lakewood Road.
5:44 p.m., mischief was reported on Preble Avenue.
7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thurston Hill Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.
1:48 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Oak Street.
3:55 p.m., a caller from Sawtelle Road reported someone was missing.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 6:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sibley Pond Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Turner Avenue.
9:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Academy Circle.
11:27 a.m., a burglary was reported on West Shore Road.
11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:38 p.m., loud noise was reported on Water Street.
3:50 p.m., a caller from Weston Street reported a scam.
6:02 p.m., a case involving violation of bail was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 6:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Bush Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:06 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on King Court.
9:37 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported someone was missing.
10:55 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at JFK Plaza, off Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:04 p.m., a caller from Colby Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
Friday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
2:45 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
2:46 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
3:14 a.m., noise was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.
5:51 a.m., noise was reported on Eustis Parkway.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:17 a.m., a road hazard was reported on U.S. Route 2.
4:10 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lake Road.
5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:23 a.m., George William Dereszynski, 35, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:26 p.m., Issac J. Keen, 37, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
10:20 p.m., Ira Joseph Hatch, 20, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of violation of a protective order and violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:06 a.m., Lauriston Percival McKenney, 34, of Solon, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:22 p.m., Tyler A. Lunt, 23, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:31 a.m., Eric Bacheller, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
6:18 p.m., Montanna Gulasky, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on two counts of violation of conditions of release.
8:20 p.m., Beth Hewitt, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
