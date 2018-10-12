NORRIDGEWOCK — Norridgewock Baptist Church will hold a country gospel concert with Leroy Jones and Tom Rawley at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at 22 Main St.

A love offering will be taken. Refreshments to follow

The church is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 696-5703.

