BANGOR – A Maine man won’t have to go jail for causing a police standoff that ended with him being shot and his home destroyed by a police explosive.
Sixty-one-year-old Michael Grendell pleaded no contest Friday to criminal threatening and reckless conduct. Under the agreement, an attempted murder charge was dropped and Grendell was sentenced to 38 days, the amount of time he already spent at a state psychiatric hospital.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the June standoff in Dixmont is believed to be the first time Maine police ended a standoff by using a robot to deliver an explosive.
State police say the explosive was used to draw Grendell out of his house. The blast destroyed part of the home and Grendell was shot when he emerged with a rifle.
