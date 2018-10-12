BANGOR — A New York state man has pleaded guilty to being the ringleader of an organization that trafficked drugs from June 2015 to March 2017 in central Maine.

Federal authorities say that Darrell Newton, 39, of Rochester, recruited drug dealers to stay with people who lived around central Maine and sell narcotics in the area.

On Friday, Newton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, more than 280 grams of crack cocaine, and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said in a news release. He made the plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor

Newton, who hasn’t been sentenced yet, also is known as “Coast” and “D-Coast.” He faces 20 years to life in prison, as well as a $20 million fine. He’ll also be subject to 10 years to life of supervised release. The conspiracy charge is class A because he has a prior conviction.

According to Halsey, Newton’s fellow dealers offered crack and heroin to central Maine residents who housed them and allowed the drug trade to happen under their roofs. Maine residents also reportedly assisted in other aspects of the operation, such as distributing, storing and transporting drugs.

Newton first was arrested in New York more than a year ago, in June 2017. More than a dozen people have been charged in the conspiracy.

Several other Rochester residents were among them, including a pair involved in a widely publicized gunfire incident in 2016 in the parking lot of the Augusta Walmart: Diana Davis, also known as “Little C” and “CC”; and her brother, Frankie Dejesus. Augusta police have said that discharge of firearms was drug-related and broken up by armed bystanders.

Last month, another Rochester man, Denton Worrell, 21, also known as “Lil D,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug conspiracy charges for his role in finding and staffing at least 12 houses in central Maine, then helping send money back to Newton, according to court records.

The courier in the operation, Brent Hercules, 32, of Rochester, also known as “Herc,” was sentenced recently to more than seven years in prison, Halsey announced last month.

A Gardiner and Augusta man, 42-year-old Jason Folkner, also known as “Crazy,” pleaded guilty last spring to a conspiracy charge in connection with the trafficking operation. According to court documents, Folkner used his home as a so-called “trap house” where customers could buy drugs. Last month he was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

In announcing Newton’s guilty plea, Halsey credited several investigative agencies for their work: the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Police Department.

