AMHERST, Mass. — Biafra Okoronkwo ran for 185 yards and a touchdown to help Amherst take a 35-9 win over Colby in New England Small College Athletic Conference football action Saturday.

Ollie Eberth threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns for the Mammoths (5-0), who led 28-0 in the second quarter before Walter Thilley’s 33-yard field goal put Colby (0-5) on the board.

Matt Hersch threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Colby. Cony graduate Jordan Roddy caught two passes for 14 yards for the Mules.

HUSSON 56, ALFRED STATE 14: Cory Brandon threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns as Husson rolled to the ECFC win in Alfred, New York.

Keyshaun Robinson caught three of Brandon’s touchdown passes, and had four catches for 119 yards. Miece Loureiro ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Husson (4-2).

De’Wayne Smith led Husson’s defense with seven tackles and an interception. The Eagles forced five Alfred State (0-7) turnovers. Jalen Long had nine catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Alfred State.

HAMILTON 62, BOWDOIN 27: Kenny Gray threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 87 yards, to lead the Continentals to the NESCAC win in Clinton, New York.

Will Budington caught six passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns for Hamilton (2-3), which outscored Bowdoin (0-5) 24-0 in the second half to pull away.

Austin McCrum threw for 279 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions, for the Polar Bears.

WESLEYAN 44, BATES 13: The Cardinals scored 23 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away with the NESCAC win in Lewiston.

Wesleyan (3-2) held the Bobcats (0-5) to 157 yards of offense. Mark Piccirillo threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Wesleyan, and ran for 85 yards and a score.

Joe Frake had 10 tackles for Bates.

COAST GUARD 15, MAINE MARITIME 0: Coast Guard scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference win in New London, Connecticut.

A second-quarter safety gave Coast Guard (5-2) a 2-0 halftime lead. It stayed that way until Chris Gardner’s 1-yard touchdown run with 9:41 to play pushed the Coast Guard lead to 9-0. Justin Moffatt added a 42-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left in the game.

Derek Breunig made 14 tackles for Maine Maritime (0-6). Cony grad John Bennett made eight tackles for the Mariners.

