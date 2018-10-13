ALFRED, N.Y. — Cory Brandon threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, and Husson pulled away to a 56-14 victory over Alfred State on Saturday, the Eagles’ third straight win.

Brandon completed 17 of 19 passes and threw three of his TD passes to Keyshaun Robinson. Their 16-yard scoring connection with 2:46 left in the first half gave Husson (4-2) a 35-14 lead.

Robinson’s third touchdown, a 43-yard catch and run, put Husson up 49-14 with 9:13 left in the third quarter.

Miece Loureiro added 131 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Eagles, who dropped the Pioneers to 0-7.

HAMILTON 62, BOWDOIN 27: Kenny Gray threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns – three to Will Budington – as the Colonels (2-3) cruised at Clinton, New York.

The Polar Bears (0-5) were within 21-20 after a 98-yard kickoff return from Brendan Ward with 13:47 left in the second quarter, but Hamilton scored on its final three possessions of the half to take a 38-20 lead.

Austin McCrum completed 31 of 54 passes for 279 yards and three TDs with three interceptions for Bowdoin. Brendan Ward had 13 catches for 81 yards.

WESLEYAN 44, BATES 14: Mark Piccirillo threw two third-quarter scoring passes as the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2 NESCAC) used a 21-point outburst to break the game open against the Bobcats (0-5, 0-5) at Lewiston.

Piccirillo completed 10 of 15 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns and added a score on the ground for Wesleyan, which led 14-6 at halftime.

Brendan Costa threw a touchdown pass to Christian Sanfilippo for Bates, while Ramon Ruiz returned a fumble recovery 68 yards in the second half.

AMHERST 35, COLBY 9: Ollie Eberth threw for two of his three touchdowns in the first half and also ran for a first-half score as the Mammoths (5-0) raced to a 28-0 lead over the Mules (0-5) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Biafra Okoronkwo added 185 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Amherst.

Colby got on the board on a 33-yard field goal from Walter Thilley with 18 seconds left in the first half to make it 28-3.

Matt Hersch connected with Andrew DeFranco for a 7-yard score in the third for Colby.

ENDICOTT 66, UNE 37: Shea McManaway caught two touchdown passes and threw another, and the Gulls (5-2, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) cruised past the University of New England (1-4, 1-2) at Biddeford.

UNE quarterback Brian Peters was 14 of 33 passing with two touchdowns and added a score on a keeper.

Devon Charles and R.J. Jenkins each ran for a Nor’easters touchdown.

COAST GUARD 15, MAINE MARITIME 0: Chris Gardner and Justin Moffat each rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown, and the Bears (5-2, 3-1 NEWMAC) got past the Mariners (0-6, 0-4) in tightly played game at New London, Connecticut.

Coast Guard got a safety in the second quarter when Maine Maritime recovered a fumbled handoff in its own end zone.

