AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — Hundreds of mourners packed an upstate New York church Saturday for the funeral of four sisters and four other family members who died in a limousine crash last weekend that killed a total of 20 people.

The Rev. O. Robert DeMartinis assured mourners at the St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church that their loved ones can still see their tears, feel their heartache and want them to live in the moment.

Referring to the catastrophic accident last Saturday that turned a birthday celebration into tragedy, “the question that is in the hearts of so many is why,” the priest said. “Why did these 20 individuals have to be taken from us so quickly and so unexpectedly?”

Among them were Amy Steenburg and her husband, Axel Steenburg, whom DeMartinis had married in June.

One item from their wedding was brought to the funeral: a sign the couple made asking wedding guests not to take pictures, because “we suggest that you live in the moment.”

The priest held up the sign for about 500 mourners in the pews to see.

“That’s what they’re asking me to ask you to do today,” DeMartinis said.

Urns that rested by the altar held the remains of Amy Steenburg and her husband, and his brother, Richard Steenburg; Amy’s sister Abigail Jackson and her husband, Adam Jackson; sister Mary Dyson and her husband, Robert Dyson; and the fourth sister, Allison King.

Each of the three married couples shared an urn, placed near photographs of the eight crash victims. Surrounding the urns were five teddy bears – one for each young child who lost a parent.

On a chilly, damp day, mourners had lined up for hours outside the old, red brick church to be able to get into the service in Amsterdam, where many of the 20 victims grew up and stilled lived.

Share

< Previous

Next >