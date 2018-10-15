A Bangor-based technology startup called Mobile Price Card Inc. has closed on an $850,000 round of venture capital funding led my Maine Venture Fund, the company announced Monday.
Mobile Price Card develops proprietary software that allows retailers of electronic devices to display pricing information on the devices’ screens rather than on paper signs. CEI Ventures Inc. of Brunswick also participated in the Series A funding round, along with several angel investor groups.
“Our technology is unique and invents an entirely new way to market mobile devices to consumers,” Mobile Price Card CEO Chad O’Leary said in a news release. “We chose Maine as our headquarters because of the talent, warmth, character and industrious spirit of Mainers. This funding will help us ramp up our technology development and grow our team to accelerate growth.”
