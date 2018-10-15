IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Bangor Street caller.

6:33 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Spring Road.

8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported by a Bridge Street caller.

10 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported by a Whitten Road caller.

1:28 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Riverside Drive.

2:11 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

2:17 p.m., a liquor law violation was reported by a caller near Chapel Street and Green Street.

2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Water Street caller.

2:44 p.m., harassment was reported by a Washington Street caller.

3:04 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Old Winthrop Road.

3:25 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near Bangor Street and Patterson Street.

4:36 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a State Street caller.

8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Littlefield Street caller.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

Monday at 12:52 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a State Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Friday at 12:51 p.m., a neighbor dispute was reported by a Ledgewood Lane caller.

On Saturday at 8:03 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported by a Marston Road caller.

On Sunday at 9:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Summer Street caller.

On Monday at 1:31 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported by a caller near the Gardiner Water Front.

IN MONMOUTH, on Friday at 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported by a Gerald Drive caller.

On Sunday at 3:09 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cobbossee Road.

IN VASSALBORO, on Friday at 2:42 p.m., harassment was reported by a Pleasant Cove Road caller.

4:37 p.m., a complaint was reported by a Willow Street caller.

On Saturday at 9:41 a.m., a potential overdose was reported by a Stanley Hill Road caller.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Ann Meserve, 46, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated forgery following an investigation on Court Street.

8:15 p.m., Laurie Peaslee, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop near State Street and Union Street.

