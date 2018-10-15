IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Drive.

Monday at 5:31 a.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

Monday at 12:21 a.m., a caller on Carrabassett Drive reported a missing person.

12:38 a.m., a caller on Access Road reported a missing person.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

1:40 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Quebec Street.

3:47 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Cambridge Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., trespass was reported on Golf Course Road.

Monday at 7 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hagopian Court.

IN MOOSE RIVER, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Talpey Road.

Monday at 5:13 a.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Talpey Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2 p.m., a theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Spruce Terrace.

8:11 p.m., a second call reporting vandalism was taken from Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12 p.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.

2:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

3:38 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Heath Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

11:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, 9:09 a.m., a fire or smoke investigation was underway on Palmyra Road.

9:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:22 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

1:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from South Factory Street.

7:17 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Bigelow Hill Road.

IN STRATTON, Monday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Muddy Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.

11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

2:15 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

7:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.

8:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harold Street.

10:35 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

Monday at 3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on State Route 133.

2:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Depot Street.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Route 133.

7:21 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., Stephen Michael Lesassier, Jr., 32, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:36 p.m., Nicole M. Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Monday at 1:08 a.m., Justin Robert Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, with priors, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

2:51 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

