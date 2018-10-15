IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Owens Street.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Drive.
Monday at 5:31 a.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
Monday at 12:21 a.m., a caller on Carrabassett Drive reported a missing person.
12:38 a.m., a caller on Access Road reported a missing person.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.
1:40 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Quebec Street.
3:47 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.
9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Cambridge Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
2:15 p.m., trespass was reported on Golf Course Road.
Monday at 7 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hagopian Court.
IN MOOSE RIVER, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Talpey Road.
Monday at 5:13 a.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Talpey Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2 p.m., a theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.
7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
8:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Spruce Terrace.
8:11 p.m., a second call reporting vandalism was taken from Spruce Terrace.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12 p.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.
2:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.
3:38 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Heath Street.
8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sibley Pond Road.
11:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, 9:09 a.m., a fire or smoke investigation was underway on Palmyra Road.
9:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:22 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
1:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from South Factory Street.
7:17 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Bigelow Hill Road.
IN STRATTON, Monday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Muddy Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.
11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
2:15 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
4:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
4:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.
7:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.
8:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harold Street.
10:35 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.
Monday at 3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on State Route 133.
2:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Depot Street.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Route 133.
7:21 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., Stephen Michael Lesassier, Jr., 32, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:36 p.m., Nicole M. Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Monday at 1:08 a.m., Justin Robert Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, with priors, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
2:51 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.
