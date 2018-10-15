IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:07 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Drive.

Monday at 5:31 a.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

Monday at 12:21 a.m., a caller on Carrabassett Drive reported a missing person.

12:38 a.m., a caller on Access Road reported a missing person.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

1:40 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Quebec Street.

3:47 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Cambridge Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., trespass was reported on Golf Course Road.

Monday at 7 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hagopian Court.

IN MOOSE RIVER, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Talpey Road.

Monday at 5:13 a.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Talpey Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2 p.m., a theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

8:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Spruce Terrace.

8:11 p.m., a second call reporting vandalism was taken from Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12 p.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.

2:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

3:38 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Heath Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

11:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, 9:09 a.m., a fire or smoke investigation was underway on Palmyra Road.

9:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:22 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

1:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from South Factory Street.

7:17 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Bigelow Hill Road.

IN STRATTON, Monday at 12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Muddy Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.

11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

2:15 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:28 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

7:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.

8:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harold Street.

10:35 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

Monday at 3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on State Route 133.

2:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Depot Street.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Route 133.

7:21 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:50 p.m., Stephen Michael Lesassier, Jr., 32, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:36 p.m., Nicole M. Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Monday at 1:08 a.m., Justin Robert Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, with priors, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

2:51 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
carrabassett valley maine, farmington maine, Franklin County, kennebec county, madison maine, norridgewock maine, oakland maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine, wilton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.